As Twitchy reported Thursday night, Abigail Shrier, author of the book “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze That’s Seducing Our Daughters,” noted that Target had made her book disappear from the Target website after at least (and perhaps only one) complaint on Twitter. It seems the backlash was immense, and on Friday, Target said it was adding the book back to its website:

Yesterday, we removed a book from https://t.co/Gla4QrFOmf based on feedback we received. We want to offer a broad assortment for our guests and are adding this book back to https://t.co/Gla4QrFOmf. We apologize for any confusion. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) November 13, 2020

We’d paste his tweets here, but ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio has protected his Twitter account. Fortunately, someone grabbed them, so we know that Strangio considers “stopping the circulation of this book and these ideas is 100% a hill I will die on.”

Here is an ACLU lawyer saying their goal is to stop the circulation of books and ideas… In case you were wondering how free speech is doing. pic.twitter.com/jIGhCSEAbZ — Wokal DistΔnce (@wokal_distance) November 13, 2020

He wants to stop the circulation of ideas? “Abigail Shrier’s book is a dangerous polemic with of goal of making people not trans.” We haven’t read the book, but from the excerpts we’ve seen, it’s just the opposite: The goal is to highlight people (particularly high school and college-age girls) who aren’t transgender who think they are because of internet influencers or college speakers.

The @ACLU has lost its way. — Chien Kwok (@chien_kwok) November 14, 2020

This is why I stopped donating—hope you are seeing this @ACLU — Common Centrist (@Baronial_Manse) November 13, 2020

Same here. — blahblahblah (@LarryAdamski) November 14, 2020

Legitimization crisis — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) November 14, 2020

Wild that people feel so strongly about limiting information. — AnimalG (@AnimalGlasswrks) November 13, 2020

Went protected. Must feel very strongly about that hill. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) November 14, 2020

Sounds like someone should contact the ACLU about this dangerous suppression of people’s rights. Oh, wait. — President-elect Ol’ Dirty Hamster (@oldirtyhamster) November 14, 2020

When someone says they’re 100% committed to stopping the circulation of certain books and ideas, and doesn’t specify “only by voluntary means,” why give them the benefit of the doubt? — John Crouch (@JohnCrouchEsq) November 14, 2020

The ACLU is becoming the villain against whom they previously fought. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) November 13, 2020

There is no worse group on this platform than the trans-rights activists, and that is saying something given the amount of terrible people on here. If anyone even deviates one iota from their dogma they come completely unraveled. — Dan Jones (@dajones115b) November 13, 2020

He’s not speaking on behalf of the ACLU — Shahram (@azmoudeh1975) November 13, 2020

True, and a good point. Still …

Our Twitter accounts are our personal views, not the position of the organization. — granick (@granick) November 13, 2020

I would be a tad concerned for the health or your organization if you are employing people whose personal views are so contrary to your mission — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 14, 2020

Speaking of hills to die on, Dr. Debra Soh, author of “The End of Gender” — “the first book debunking gender ideology using science” — tweeted Saturday that her book had suddenly been reinstated to Target’s online selection.

Without any explanation, Target has reinstated my book. Hopefully it stays that way. Thank you everyone for making this happen. This is the hill I will die on. FYI ‘The End of Gender’ has only ever been carried by Target online, never in physical stores. pic.twitter.com/R4CaQRwROA — Dr. Debra Soh – THE END OF GENDER is anti-woke (@DrDebraSoh) November 14, 2020

I’m wondering if this isn’t rogue actors inside the company that have enough access to pull books, rather than an actual company decision. Seems weird that two books were pulled and reinstated so quickly if Target had actually decided not to sell your books. — David Lucke (@Davidvlucke) November 14, 2020

Very difficult to find your book in stores. Was lucky to get the last copy. This was on the day of release. Same goes for @AbigailShrier book. It is not something one will come across browsing. Sadly and disappointingly this is true of many books the radical left hates. — Michael Hoffmann (@atouchofkraut) November 14, 2020

Both books are on Amazon and would make great Christmas gifts.

