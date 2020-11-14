https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/14/aclu-lawyer-says-stopping-the-book-on-transgenderism-that-target-pulled-and-its-ideas-is-100-a-hill-i-will-die-on/

As Twitchy reported Thursday night, Abigail Shrier, author of the book “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze That’s Seducing Our Daughters,” noted that Target had made her book disappear from the Target website after at least (and perhaps only one) complaint on Twitter. It seems the backlash was immense, and on Friday, Target said it was adding the book back to its website:

We’d paste his tweets here, but ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio has protected his Twitter account. Fortunately, someone grabbed them, so we know that Strangio considers “stopping the circulation of this book and these ideas is 100% a hill I will die on.”

He wants to stop the circulation of ideas? “Abigail Shrier’s book is a dangerous polemic with of goal of making people not trans.” We haven’t read the book, but from the excerpts we’ve seen, it’s just the opposite: The goal is to highlight people (particularly high school and college-age girls) who aren’t transgender who think they are because of internet influencers or college speakers.

True, and a good point. Still …

Speaking of hills to die on, Dr. Debra Soh, author of “The End of Gender” — “the first book debunking gender ideology using science” — tweeted Saturday that her book had suddenly been reinstated to Target’s online selection.

Both books are on Amazon and would make great Christmas gifts.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...