https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/11/14/antifa-goes-wild-in-d-c-attacking-trump-supporters-even-terrorizing-children-and-the-elderly-n280045
About The Author
Related Posts
The Dallas Cowboys Need To Hire Urban Meyer
January 6, 2020
Watch: Dementia Joe Strikes Again, Confuses a Chicken for an Eagle In Pathetic Pander Attempt
November 1, 2020
Portland Rioter Who Allegedly Threw Explosive Was Outed by Grandmother, Now She Scolds Him Big Time
August 1, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy