(THE RIGHT SCOOP) – The Million MAGA March/Stop the Steal rally in D.C. is well underway and there are thousands and thousands of people there, chanting, carrying signs, peacefully marching, and expressing their voices under the First Amendment.

There’s nothing Antifa hates more than freedom, so naturally they showed up to try to stop it. But they probably weren’t expecting to be so completely ineffective and look so completely stupid.

They have a tough talk banner saying “punch a MAGA in the face” while they hide behind the police, who they want to defund. So it’s basically the perfect leftwing protest.

