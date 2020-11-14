https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-antifa-assault-children-trump-supporters-in-washington-dc

A group of Antifa militants have assaulted a number Trump supporters in Washington, DC, on Saturday. These incidents occurred just as thousands of Trump supporters flocked to the nation’s capital, in protest of the election.

The “Million Maga March” was overwhelming peaceful as thousands gathered in the capital, and even had a visitation by the President himself. As the day continued, activists began appearing and agitating attendees.

Some footage is very disturbing and depicts a little girl being assaulted.

LIVE in DC: Posturing and heckling takes place on both sides of a barricade in front of SCOTUS. @mattmiller757 reporting for The Post Millennialpic.twitter.com/IbCTCvju1s — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 14, 2020

All out violence did not occur until people began dispersing. Some footage depicts a man physically assaulted, resulted in a head wound.

DC: A man was physically assaulted in front of Union Station His face is bloodied from the physical assault pic.twitter.com/Dxz2BS1ytB — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

Other footage shows a young Trump supporter fleeing for safety as he is stalked by Antifa. He eventually sees police and yells for help.

DC: A young Trump Supporter flees for his safety as Antifa militants threaten him away from their march towards BLM Plaza pic.twitter.com/vcCSKyFvtK — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

The most disturbing piece of footage depicts a family being attacked by Antifa. A mother is seen attempting to flee the area with her small daughter. He daughter is eventually thrown to the ground in the middle of a fight.

Black Lives Matter activists attack a family of Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/SvRSy8pBda — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 14, 2020

More footage depicts Antifa stomping on a mans head.

Black Lives Matter militants are now assaulting Trump supporters at random in DC. Be safe out there. pic.twitter.com/RqZGZX4ZSV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 14, 2020

Some footage shows people crying in fear as they are pursued by the militants.

DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Supporters walking through BLM Plaza You can hear see and hear the female Trump Supporter cry in fear pic.twitter.com/No1QDp4KLd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

It remains unknown how many individuals have been arrested but some footage depicts the police arresting people. The Post Millennial team on the ground is still reporting assaults occurring as groups of people disperse.

Two men have been arrested by the DC police for assaulting Trump supporters at the march. pic.twitter.com/jlhxThGwyk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 14, 2020

This is a breaking story and will be updated accordingly.



