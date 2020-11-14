https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fb0e000e8e815112bc5ff6d
There is honestly no better way to escape the reality that is 2020 than to start taking things into your own hands, and enter a whole new world … And that’s exactly what these celebs have been doing…
As deaths mount, aid agency says it fears for safety of thousands of people trapped by floodwaters in Cagayan Valley….
Unless you’re a Democrat or a member of the media, you’ve probably noticed some strange things about the 2020 election. Somehow were supposed to think there’s nothing odd about old, white Joe Biden ge…
Videos posted online showed fistfights, projectiles thrown, and club-swinging as demonstrators clashed….