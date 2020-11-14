https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/lin-wood-lodges-lawsuit-seeking-block-certification-georgia-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Lin Wood, an attorney known for defending Richard Jewell in a case about an Atlanta bombing, lodged a lawsuit in federal court on Friday against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the four other members of the state’s Election Board.

The suit, signed by an attorney for Wood, alleges a conflict between Georgia law and instructions pertaining to the handling of absentee ballots. The instructions were connected to an agreement that involved the Democratic Party of Georgia and other Democratic entities.

The suit requests that the court provide relief by blocking the certification of the state’s 2020 general election results. Besides seeking to prevent the certification statewide, the suit also includes some alternative suggestions for providing relief regarding the issues raised in the complaint.

“I filed a lawsuit today in federal court in Atlanta to establish that the March 6, 2020 Consent Agreement by the GA Secretary of State rendered UNLAWFUL the 11/3 GA general election,” Wood tweeted on Friday. “I am right under established law.”

Media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential contest but President Trump has not conceded and has made allegations of voter fraud.

