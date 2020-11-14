https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/biden-reportedly-considers-hillary-clinton-ambassador-united-nations/

According to reports, Joe Biden is considering Hillary Clinton for his administration’s ambassador to the United Nations, should they be able to pull off the steal and win the election.

Clinton’s perpetual quest for power that she can capitalize off means that she is likely frothing at the mouth for the chance to fill one of the most senior diplomatic posts. Donations to the Clinton Foundation had pretty much dried up after her election loss in 2016.

The Washington Post reported on her potential role on Thursday, saying that a source told them Clinton was “being discussed” as a way to “raise the prestige and standing of the U.S. after President Trump’s time in office.”

The former Secretary of State played a prominent role in NATO’s 2011 military campaign in Libya, during which she laughed about the extrajudicial killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, with her infamous line “We came, we saw, he died.”

According to a report from CNN, hawkish interventionist Susan Rice is being considered for Secretary of State.

