Trump supporters eating dinner on a sidewalk table in Washington, D.C. a few blocks from the White House were attacked by a mob who threw fireworks and bottles, forcing the diners to abandon their table at P.J. Clark’s at 16th and K St.

This is one of many attacks on Trump supporters being reported after the Million MAGA March ended, leaving small numbers of Trump supporters vulnerable to Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs who were vastly outnumbered earlier in the day and generally behaved then.

Video of this attack was posted by USA Today’s Christal Hayes, “VIDEO: A group of Trump supporters were dining at P.J. Clarke’s near the White House and counter protesters started launching bottles and a firework at them. A man who was dining picked up a chair and threw it at some journalists.”

VIDEO: A group of Trump supporters were dining at P.J. Clarke’s near the White House and counter protesters started launching bottles and a firework at them. A man who was dining picked up a chair and threw it at some journalists. @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/8DiNMp5lmO — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) November 14, 2020

Town Hall’s Julio Rosas also shot video of the attack:

Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Hayes also tweeted video of flags being burned by the mob.

Counter protesters just lit a Trump flag on fire here at Black Lives Matter plaza pic.twitter.com/PZDNruW2zL — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) November 14, 2020

Another Trump flag lit on fire here at Black Lives Matter plaza. After a number of tense confrontations and fights, things appear to have settled down a bit between Trump supporters and counter protesters pic.twitter.com/pqGxGnfsv3 — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) November 14, 2020

And another attack on a Trump supporter.

A Trump supporter used a white PVC pipe to swing at counter protesters here at Black Lives Matter plaza after someone in the crowd swiped his red MAGA hat. Police have increased their presence and have made barriers with their bikes due to rising tension pic.twitter.com/kSXMRwhNoH — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) November 14, 2020

The night is young and more violence by Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists is expected.

