https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/bidens-america-trump-supporters-attacked-eating-dinner-dc-bottles-fireworks-thrown-antifa-thugs/

Trump supporters eating dinner on a sidewalk table in Washington, D.C. a few blocks from the White House were attacked by a mob who threw fireworks and bottles, forcing the diners to abandon their table at P.J. Clark’s at 16th and K St.

This is one of many attacks on Trump supporters being reported after the Million MAGA March ended, leaving small numbers of Trump supporters vulnerable to Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs who were vastly outnumbered earlier in the day and generally behaved then.

Video of this attack was posted by USA Today’s Christal Hayes, “VIDEO: A group of Trump supporters were dining at P.J. Clarke’s near the White House and counter protesters started launching bottles and a firework at them. A man who was dining picked up a chair and threw it at some journalists.”

TRENDING: SHOCKING EXCLUSIVE: WE CAUGHT THEM! Pennsylvania Results Show a Statistically Impossible Pattern Behind Biden’s Steal! WE CAUGHT THEM!

Town Hall’s Julio Rosas also shot video of the attack:

Hayes also tweeted video of flags being burned by the mob.

And another attack on a Trump supporter.

The night is young and more violence by Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists is expected.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...