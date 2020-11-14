https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bill-maher-democrats-woke-bs-likely-drove-many-voters-to-trump-gop

“Real Time” host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by scolding Democrats for what he viewed as their underwhelming performance in the 2020 election — and offered them a warning ahead of January’s Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Maher began by pointing to a New York Times headline that read “Something went wrong” that summarized a Democrat post-election conference call where they “wept, cursed and traded blame.”

“Wait, I thought we won this one,” Maher reacted, alluding to Joe Biden‘s projected presidential victory. “Yes, we did … but Democrats were supposed to flip the Senate and didn’t, supposed to flip state legislatures, not a one. And they lost seats in the House.

“In a year that was so much about making people aware of racism, their share of minority votes went down!” he continued. “The message to Democrats from so much of the country seems to be, ‘We don’t like Trump but we still can’t bring ourselves to vote for you.’

“If Cracker Jack was made of popcorn and dog s— and half the people threw out the popcorn, popcorn should want to know why. Either liberals can either write off half the country as ‘irredeemable’ or they can ask what is it about a ‘D’ next to a candidate’s name that makes it so toxic?”

He cited several Democratic lawmakers who offered their assessments on how they can win back voters, like U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who urged the party not to discourage Latino voters by using the term “Latinx,” something Maher says is used by “pandering White politicians who mistake Twitter for real people.”

Maher then cited Reps. Abigal Spanberger and Jim Clyburn, who discouraged the “defund the police” slogan and pointed to Rep. Conor Lamb, who urged Democratic rhetoric “needs to be dialed back. It needs to be rooted in common sense.”

“Thank you. Thank you. There, in my opinion, is the crux of the problem,” Maher stressed. “Democrats too often don’t come across as having common sense to a huge swath of Americans … but as I’ve said before, politics in this country is binary. You have to wear everything your side does. Republicans are the party of don’t wear masks, kids in cages, lock her up, and Democrats are the party of every hypersensitive, social-justice-warrior-woke-bulls— story in the news. They’re the party that disappears people or tries to make them apologize for ridiculous things.”

He pointed to several stories involving celebrities issuing apologies for perceived offenses, including Mario Lopez’s remarks on how parents shouldn’t allow toddlers to choose their own genders.

“I can do this all day, cite stories big and small that are endlessly on people’s newsfeeds that add up to a constant drip drip drip of ‘These people are nuts’!” Maher exclaimed. “That’s what people vote on, not policy. Democrats kept saying in the campaign, ‘You can’t possibly think Trump is preferable to what we’re selling,’ and many voters keep saying, ‘Yes we can.’ In fact, our primary reason voting for him is to create a bulwark against you because your side thinks silence is violence and looting is not. Because you’re the party of chasing speakers off college campuses and making everyone walk on eggshells and replacing ‘Let’s not see color,’ with ‘Let’s see it always and everywhere’ — formally the position of the Klu Klux Klan. It would be so easy to win elections if we would drop this s—.”

The “Real Time” host then played a clip of President Obama, who previously told liberals, “This idea of purity and ‘never compromise’ and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly.”

“Quickly — like before they vote in Georgia,” Maher warned.

