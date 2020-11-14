https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/14/watch-radical-revolution-changes-the-world-btch-blm-protester-shouts-to-trump-supporters-in-dc/

Black Lives Matter protesters confronted Trump supporters at a rally near the White House on Friday night. One of the women yelled, “Radical revolution changes the world B*TCH.”

During a confrontation between Trump supporters and a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, a woman yells out, “Radical revolution changes the world B*TCH,” independent journalist Drew Hernandez tweeted on Friday.

The woman repeated herself and then added, “You are so white-washed it’s pathetic.”

The woman confronted others, telling them they are not welcome in the area near the White House they have designated as BLM Plaza.

“You’re a f**king murder,” she screamed at one man while flipping her middle finger. “F**k you.”

Someone apparently asked her why she was so mad.

“I ain’t mad, baby,” she responded. “I’m very, very happy. Y’all are here and we’re going to make sure that you are not f**king welcome.”

The incident follows thousands of “Stop the Steal” pro-Trump protesters marching into Freedom Plaza on the eve of the Million Maga March scheduled for Saturday.

