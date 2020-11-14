https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/11/14/watch-radical-revolution-changes-the-world-btch-blm-protester-shouts-to-trump-supporters-in-dc/

Black Lives Matter protesters confronted Trump supporters at a rally near the White House on Friday night. One of the women yelled, “Radical revolution changes the world B*TCH.”

During a confrontation between Trump supporters and a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, a woman yells out, “Radical revolution changes the world B*TCH,” independent journalist Drew Hernandez tweeted on Friday.

DC: “Radical revolution changes the world B*TCH” “You are so white washed it’s pathetic” A triggered BLM communist confronts Trump supporters in the so called BLM Plaza near the White House pic.twitter.com/X9twlwckmv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

The woman repeated herself and then added, “You are so white-washed it’s pathetic.”

The woman confronted others, telling them they are not welcome in the area near the White House they have designated as BLM Plaza.

“You’re a f**king murder,” she screamed at one man while flipping her middle finger. “F**k you.”

Someone apparently asked her why she was so mad.

“I ain’t mad, baby,” she responded. “I’m very, very happy. Y’all are here and we’re going to make sure that you are not f**king welcome.”

DC: BLM communists and Trump Supporters face off on the eve of the Million MAGA March in the so called BLM Plaza “…you are not f*cking welcome” pic.twitter.com/T4iHg69via — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

The incident follows thousands of “Stop the Steal” pro-Trump protesters marching into Freedom Plaza on the eve of the Million Maga March scheduled for Saturday.

DC: Thousands of Trump Supporters descend upon Freedom Plaza chanting “WE WANT TRUMP” for the “Stop the Steal” March and Rally in support of President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/xVFdGS1P59 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

