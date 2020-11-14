https://www.oann.com/brazil-registers-38307-new-cases-of-coronavirus/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazil-registers-38307-new-cases-of-coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: An employee from Sao Paulo state government works near a screen showing World Health Organization (WHO) dashboard about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak around the world at a ‘Crisis Office’, set up to monitor social isolation and health information in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

November 14, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil on Saturday registered 38,307 new cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total to 5,848,959.

Deaths rose by 921 to 165,658.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

