https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-president-trump-motorcade-take-million-maga-march/

President said yesterday he was looking to visit the Million MAGA March and sure enough he did so Saturday morning with an unscheduled drive down Pennsylvania Avenue past thousands of supporters gathered for the march at Freedom Plaza.

The motorcade took Trump in a loop around Freedom Plaza, located a block or two east of the White House, as he waved to cheering supporters who rushed the motorcade while Secret Service agents provided a moving human barrier.

Video:

TRENDING: SHOCKING EXCLUSIVE: WE CAUGHT THEM! Pennsylvania Results Show a Statistically Impossible Pattern Behind Biden’s Steal! WE CAUGHT THEM!

View from the pool vehicle in the presidential motorcade:

Pool reports:

View from the crowd:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...