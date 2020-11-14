https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-president-trump-motorcade-take-million-maga-march/

President said yesterday he was looking to visit the Million MAGA March and sure enough he did so Saturday morning with an unscheduled drive down Pennsylvania Avenue past thousands of supporters gathered for the march at Freedom Plaza.

The motorcade took Trump in a loop around Freedom Plaza, located a block or two east of the White House, as he waved to cheering supporters who rushed the motorcade while Secret Service agents provided a moving human barrier.

Video:

President Trump just drove by the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC and the crowd went crazy. I ran along side the motorcade. Notice him waving right after you see security walking beside the car. pic.twitter.com/EQMFogOVN4 — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) November 14, 2020

View from the pool vehicle in the presidential motorcade:

Trump motorcade did a drive-by through crowds of supporters in downtown Washington before heading to golf. pic.twitter.com/7b9E4fZpVZ — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) November 14, 2020

Trump motorcade loops around Freedom Plaza, where supporters have assembled to protest election results pic.twitter.com/9FpYkKY5uB — Ines de La Cuetara (@InesdLC) November 14, 2020

Pool reports:

More color of the motorcade drive-by from print pool reporter @SmithInAmerica. pic.twitter.com/X8IbyAtTCR — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 14, 2020

View from the crowd:

President Donald Trump drives past the Million MAGA March at Freedom Plaza in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Nov. 14. (Photo by: Christian Monterrosa) pic.twitter.com/gQmyYuObyB — Christian Monterrosa (@chrismatography) November 14, 2020

Trump è ora alla Million MAGA March di Washington pic.twitter.com/u9Va3Avdqm — Mister Totalitarismo (@mrtotalitarismo) November 14, 2020

