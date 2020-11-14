http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-6Taec1gegY/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated Democrats must abandon their “assumption that demography’s on our side,” and “get over this idea that they are the emerging majority party.”

Brooks said, “I think the Democrats need to get over this idea that they are the emerging majority party. This idea has been around because of demographic things or other things. And there’s been an assumption that demography’s on our side, and I think it’s just time to accept that’s just not going to happen. We’re going to be a pretty 50/50 country. I’ll believe a change when I see it. And it’s becoming more polarized on education, with Democrats becoming the party more and more of the college-educated, the Republicans becoming more and more the college — the high school-educated. And, geography, the urban/rural divide is wider than ever. And so, we are just locked into some sort of either gridlock or compromise. We’ll see. But it’s 50/50 almost.”

