https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brutal-sucker-punch-from-behind-trumpers-attacked-all-over-dc-raw/

Posted by Kane on November 14, 2020 9:50 pm

UPDATE — The perps were arrested

Here’s the suckerpunch…

This shows the full attack…

Woman gets hit from behind…

Stealing his phone in the bottom clip…

