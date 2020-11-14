https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brutal-sucker-punch-from-behind-trumpers-attacked-all-over-dc-raw/
The footage of the brutal assault was captured by myself and @FromKalen. We gave the footage to authorities and they arrested the 5 individuals who were responsible for the attack. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/SF8FiboCcg
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 15, 2020
UPDATE — The perps were arrested
Here’s the suckerpunch…
Absolutely disgusting behavior by insane people thinking they are justified because of the latest mainstream media propaganda pic.twitter.com/ma5ZifBllL
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 15, 2020
This shows the full attack…
BREAKING – Multiple Trump supporters assaulted by pro-BLM supporters in Washington D.C. One of the supporters assaulted was brutally knocked out. The scene is chaotic right now #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/2Gjl8WC8Z0
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020
Woman gets hit from behind…
Anarchists running up and sucker-punching Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/bIXIrtASHE
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 14, 2020
This woman stole the phone pic.twitter.com/si69EDEnw5
— John Cross 🇦🇲 (@Al_fachito) November 14, 2020
Stealing his phone in the bottom clip…