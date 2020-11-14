https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christiane-amanpour-pisses-on-the-graves-of-millions-of-jews/
CNN compares Trump to Nazis purging Jews pic.twitter.com/T5EcBjeDXi
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 13, 2020
This video went viral to the extreme today.
Here we see CNN’s @camanpour pissing on the graves of the 6,000,000 Jews murdered by the Nazis. @CNNPR, you’re an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/9ZXEdLTWTC
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 13, 2020