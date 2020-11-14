https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/14/cnn-anchor-says-the-anniversary-of-kristallnacht-reminds-her-of-trump-n1144399

What is it about Adolf Hitler that the left in America so admires? They take any and every opportunity they can to claim that this conservative or that Republican reminds them of Hitler. Or this policy or that policy reminds them of you know who. In truth they’ve got Hitler on the brain. They are obsessed with him. They probably dream about him.

With so many Hitler sightings, you’d think the Nazis had risen from the dead and come back to life. And if they can’t have Hitler, how about channeling highlights of his regime? Christiane Amanpour of CNN marked the anniversary of the start of the Holocaust — the “Night of Broken Glass” or Kristallnacht — to compare Trump and his administration to “Dolphy” as all his friends knew Hitler as.

Aside from being ludicrously inaccurate, can’t CNN see that it’s getting to be boring? And as a TV network, they’re supposed to be in the boredom-killing business, not the cause of more ennui.

Washington Examiner:

“This week, 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened,” said Amanpour during her opening monologue, “It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity.” She continued as images of Nazi book burnings flashed across the screen, saying, “and in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history, and truth. After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth.”

The big difference in this curious analogy between Trump and Hitler is that Hitler didn’t have thousands and thousands of “fact-checkers” substituting their own propaganda for his. Nor did Hitler have 50 talking heads a day on TV saying he was a liar. He didn’t have editorials, op-eds, radio commentary, and the entire news and information monolith working tirelessly to delegitimize him, undermine his authority, and then defeat him in his re-election.

Amanpour would no doubt see all that as nit-picking.

“And every day,” Amanpour added, “Joe Biden makes presidential announcements about good governance and the health and security of the American people, while the great brooding figure of his defeated opponent rages, conducting purges of perceived enemies and preventing a transition.”

Does Trump/Hitler really “rage”? Is he “brooding”? He hasn’t said much or made any appearances since Biden declared victory but it must be true ’cause I read it in the newspapers and heard it on the TV.

Can I get a fact-check on that statement, please?

It is true that Trump, like failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and some other politicians, has refused to concede electoral defeat in a timely manner. But no one can “prevent” the transition. Biden will be the president come January 2021, no matter how uncooperative Trump wants to be. That is one of the many great things about our system of governance. That and the part where we are decidedly not a mirror image of the Third Reich.

The threat to American democracy does not come from Trump. It comes from those charged with maintaining the public trust in what’s being reported as the unbiased, unvarnished truth. And constantly comparing Trump to Hitler not only does a disservice to history by minimizing Hitler’s barbarism and depravity. It’s a genuine threat to our liberties coming from people who increasingly see those liberties as transactional in order to show favor to a candidate who reflects their ideology.

