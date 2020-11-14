https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/14/cnns-jim-sciutto-tells-how-senior-defense-officials-fooled-president-trump-into-leaving-troops-on-the-ground/

As Twitchy reported Friday, Washington Post bureau chief Liz Sly added a couple of laughter emoji to her tweet responding to a Syrian envoy saying that defense officials had been lying to President Trump and the American people about how many troops were on the ground in Syria.

“To be clear, I am not implying this is actually funny,” Sly said in a follow-up tweet, doing some damage control after being called out.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto didn’t seem to have a problem with the emoji — he seemed more interested in promoting his book, “The Madman Theory: Trump Takes On the World.”

Defying the Commander-in-Chief and then lying about it doesn’t seem like a good thing.

He apparently stuck it in his book.

