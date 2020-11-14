https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/14/cnns-jim-sciutto-tells-how-senior-defense-officials-fooled-president-trump-into-leaving-troops-on-the-ground/

As Twitchy reported Friday, Washington Post bureau chief Liz Sly added a couple of laughter emoji to her tweet responding to a Syrian envoy saying that defense officials had been lying to President Trump and the American people about how many troops were on the ground in Syria.

US officials have been lying to Trump – and the American people – about the true number of US troops in Syria in order to deter him from withdrawing them, according to the outgoing Syria envoy. Trump thinks it’s 200 😂😂. By @KatieBoWill https://t.co/P6W9s3Qwvs — Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 13, 2020

“To be clear, I am not implying this is actually funny,” Sly said in a follow-up tweet, doing some damage control after being called out.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto didn’t seem to have a problem with the emoji — he seemed more interested in promoting his book, “The Madman Theory: Trump Takes On the World.”

In #TheMadmanTheory, senior DOD officials told me how they fooled Trump into leaving troops on the ground: “If you look at his tweets, they were definitive about leaving. And then we didn’t leave. And now we haven’t left, we’re still there, and that’s a good thing.” https://t.co/vo3HBxb7tg — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 13, 2020

Defying the Commander-in-Chief and then lying about it doesn’t seem like a good thing.

Really incredible to see a top US official admit, and then top US journalists celebrate, that the elected President was deliberately misled on troop levels in order to help continue the US military occupation in Syria. https://t.co/emVXw5a2GC pic.twitter.com/8XOeSlsgPt — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) November 13, 2020

There aren’t enough words to describe lowlifes like you and your ilk.

It’s not your family that’s on the line.

Beyond disgusting. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) November 13, 2020

Today in journalism, truly the enemy of the people lol also there’s no deep state whatsoever… — paul allen’s business card (@amirite_) November 13, 2020

More proof of the Deep State’s utter disdain for democracy and the people who elected a President. — Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) November 13, 2020

Don’t worry, Biden-Harris will send tens of thousands of our young men and women to wars. Say hi to the neocons that are coming back. — Self-isolating Sanford (@murphgen9) November 14, 2020

Democrats: “Ha Ha Ha! Our generals are lying to us about foreign wars! Isn’t that hilarious!!!” — Wawasense (@wawasense) November 13, 2020

Massively disturbing on many levels. — Politichick (@Politi_Chick) November 13, 2020

And you’re writing this as if it’s a good thing ? — 538 Boating Accidents (@German_Pisan215) November 13, 2020

Thanks for confirming the deep state exists — Schumpeter’s Ghost (@SSchumpeter) November 14, 2020

And fooled the American people. Lied to them, in fact. Do any of reporters chortling about this have relatives in the military? Do you think the soldiers and the families who are serving there find this a source of amusement? — Vanessa Kelly (@VanessaKellyAut) November 13, 2020

This is both serious and terribly dangerous. Wow. What the hell? — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) November 13, 2020

What’s really crazy is you, apparently, think this is a good thing. — Bhodi Li (@bh0d1) November 13, 2020

And you as an American citizen and journalist are cool with unnamed bureaucrats in the most powerful military apparatus in the history of mankind deciding what policy they will and will not follow? — a newsman (@a_newsman) November 13, 2020

This isn’t OK. — Makaveli (@d16makaveli) November 13, 2020

You’re celebrating insubordination. Thanks for laying down all your cards. — JMR Philomathia (@JMR1834) November 13, 2020

Congrats on the war crimes. — Aintropy (@Aintropy) November 13, 2020

This would make our elections meaningless – which sadly, you seem fine with. — 🌺ProtectCivilLiberties🇺🇸🕊 (@LSmom9) November 13, 2020

Traitors. — Stella Maris 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@marystarsea) November 13, 2020

Now can we run constant coverage of this, find out why, how often it happens, those responsible, who is to gain, and how it impacts our standing, how much the US public is spending this, etc? Ya know, real journalism. — Kisses & Noise (@KissesandNoise) November 13, 2020

He apparently stuck it in his book.

