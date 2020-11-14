https://www.theepochtimes.com/collins-georgia-cant-properly-certify-election-without-verifying-signatures_3578867.html
The head of the Trump campaign’s recount effort in Georgia said the Peach State will not be able to properly certify the results of the 2020 presidential election without verifying the voter signatures on absentee ballots and envelopes. “The hand count process in Georgia MUST include a review of signatures on absentee ballots and envelopes to verify whether the signature verification process was properly executed,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “This is absolutely CRITICAL,” he added. “Without this, Georgia CANNOT properly certify the election results.” Georgia began a hand recount of the presidential election on Friday. The recount was ordered under a new state law, which requires the secretary of state to audit one race after the election. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race and said the tight margin meant a full hand count was necessary. The recount process does …