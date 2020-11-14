https://www.dailywire.com/news/congressional-democrats-gop-to-hold-new-members-dinners-as-americans-told-not-to-attend-thanksgiving

As politicians lecture ordinary Americans about the dangers of family dinners, particularly the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Democratic and Republican leaders in the House of Representatives are planning to hold dinners for their respective new members.

NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell reported on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the dinners were “very spaced” and that the Capitol physician signed off on them.

“House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members,” Caldwell tweeted. “.@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. ‘It’s very spaced,’ she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off.”

This is just the latest example of political elites disregarding coronavirus rules and restrictions that the rest of the American people are ordered to follow. As The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra previously reported, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who has been one of the leading lecturers and advocates of lockdowns, attended a birthday party for one of his political advisers. In attendance were at least 12 people, including guests from multiple households, in violation of his own state guidelines.

“The dinner the night of Nov. 6 at the famed French Laundry in Yountville in Napa County brought together at least 12 people to celebrate the 50th birthday of Jason Kinney, a longtime friend and political adviser to Newsom who is also a partner at the lobbying firm Axiom Advisors,” The San Francisco Chronicle reported. “State guidelines limit gatherings, defined as ‘social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place,’ to no more than three households. Representatives for Kinney and Newsom declined to specify how many households the diners represented, but did not dispute that it was more than three.”

Newsom in a statement after getting caught said: “While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”

After the November 3 election, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, another politician that has championed lockdowns, attended a large rally for Joe Biden.

“Well, look, I think that we’ve been saying all along everybody has to take care, everybody has to take precaution,” Lightfoot said on MSNBC. “I will tell you, in that big crowd a week ago, we had everybody was wearing masks. Look at, you can see the shot here – mask compliance in our city is actually up very, very high. But yes, there are times when we actually do need to have a relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times.”

“That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not,” she added. “But this has been a super hard year on everyone. Everyone feels traumatized. They feel threatened, their safety, and they don’t know what tomorrow’s gonna bring, and with this new surge in cases, we have just got to step up and do the right thing, and I think people understand that.”

Masks are not an iron shield against the virus.

Also following the election, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, another scold, traveled to Delaware for Biden’s victory speech. She later claimed it was “essential travel,” even though that distinction is reserved for those traveling for work, obtaining medical care or food and medicines.

