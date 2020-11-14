https://www.newsmax.com/politics/intimidation-corey-lewandowski-philadelphia-legal-order/2020/11/14/id/997082/

Levying explosive claims of ballot witness intimidation by key Philadelphia officials, Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski on Newsmax TV rebuked the illegal actions of the “tolerant left.”

“I know we have the law on our side,” Lewandowski told Saturday’s “Michelle Malkin: Sovereign Nation.” “But many, many people who were there to witness the process, were intimidated and maligned and attacked and verbally assaulted.

“Look, that’s the tolerant left as I call it, Michelle. As soon as you don’t agree with them, all they want to do is attack you and physically harm you.

“You don’t see that on the other side.”

The board of elections supervisor, the sheriff of the county, and the deputy chief of police of the city of Philadelphia all threatened him, kept him from meaningful observation, and ultimately left him on a illegal do-not-enter list, Lewandowski said.

“All three summarily dismissed that court order, said that if I crossed the line that I would be arrested if I violated the rules – now, I had a court order,” Lewandowski said.

“The death threats and the threats of violence against me and the members of the team who are in Philadelphia – and candidly across the country – should never be tolerated,” he continued.

“But, because they are a one-party rule in the city of Philadelphia, there’s no recourse for that.”

Lewandowski, author of “Trump: America First: The President Succeeds Against All Odds,” said there should have been “nothing to hide.”

“It’s shameful in this country – look, all we want is a free and fair and open election,” Lewandowski concluded. “All we want to do is be able to observe the counting of the ballots.

“If you have nothing to hide, why wouldn’t you let us in to do that?”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

