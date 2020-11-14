https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/11/14/lori-lightfoot-bans-traditional-thanksgiving-same-week-she-gathers-in-crowd-to-celebrate-biden/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is the gift that keeps on giving. Her hypocrisy seriously knows no bounds. She is the epitome of do as I say, not as I do.

Last week, Lightfoot celebrated the media declaration of Biden as president-elect.

This is a great day for our city and our country. We are taking our democracy back. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/OAZQPd1r4y — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 8, 2020

There she was in the midst of a huge crowd. Isn’t that seriously frowned upon in 2020?

That gathering was on November 7th. By November 12th, Lightfoot decided Chicago needed to stay-at-home and cancel their Thanksgiving dinners.

Lightfoot has since been called out for her hypocrisy. She was questioned about this on MSNBC.

Reporter: One of the reasons people feel frustrated or skeptical is they’re getting a lot of mixed messages. What do you say to those who are criticizing you, where less than a week ago, you went out and stood before a massive crowd who was celebrating Joe Biden’s victory and now you’re saying your city has to shut down. How do you have one and not the other? Mayor Lightfoot: Well, look, I think that we’ve been saying all along that everybody needs to take care, everybody has to take precaution. I will tell you in that big crowd, a week ago, we had everybody was wearing masks…But, yes, there are times when we actually do need to have a relief and come together and I felt like that was one of those times. That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not. But this has been a super hard year on everyone. Everyone feels traumatized, they feel threated, their safety, and they don’t know what tomorrow’s gonna bring. And with this new surge in cases, we’ve just got to step up and do the right thing.

Chicago Mayor @LoriLightfoot defends celebrating with a large crowd when the media called the race for Biden despite her own rules about mass gatherings: “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”

pic.twitter.com/uq4o4yCoDc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 13, 2020

So, when you need relief, and you are celebrating or protesting an approved liberal cause, then it’s okay to gather. If you are a conservative, there is never a good reason to gather or not wear a mask. If you do, you want old people to die and you are a science denier.

Are you clear on the rules?

