Just two weeks ago US Cybersecurity Chief Christopher Krebs assured Americans that mail-in ballots was safe and secure.

Maybe this would be true in an ideal world. But it is certainly not true in America today when you have Democrats stealing votes, blocking observers and discarding Trump votes into the trash.

On Friday night The Gateway Pundit revealed how Democrats were able to steal Pennsylvania.

A group of IT specialists, auditors and data specialists proved how Democrats were able to steal Pennsylvania from President Donald Trump.

Our results are rock solid.

And we have more reports coming!

On Wednesday the White House ordered DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to terminate Krebs after he released a statement dismissing voter fraud in this year’s election.

Chad Wolf defied the president and refused to fire Christopher Krebs.

The New York Post reported:

Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf is defying President Trump’s order to terminate election cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs, multiple sources tell The Post. The White House on Wednesday evening instructed Wolf to fire Krebs after Krebs openly dismissed claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election. “He gave us a bunch of reasons why he didn’t want to do it and he said no,” a senior White House official told The Post about Wolf’s refusal. “If anything, Chad is carrying Krebs’ water,” the source added. Krebs, a former Microsoft executive, has since 2017 led DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and recently launched a “Rumor Control” website to debunk claims of voter fraud. A CISA panel declared Thursday that the “November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,” rejecting Trump’s claims of widespread fraud. A different administration official said “the president wants to fire him” and “Chad Wolf is refusing.”

