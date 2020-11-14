https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/voting-software-company-whistleblowers-come-forward-claim-their-software-changed-38-million-votes-stole-election

Three employees of the voting machine / software company “Dominion” whose products were used in multiple U.S. States for the recent election, have come forward and are blowing the whistle about OUTRIGHT ELECTION THEFT perpetrated through their company’s voting software!

The crux of their testimony: Software switched or simply erased more than 3.8 MILLION votes.

According to Intelligence Community sources, Dominion software vote-switching was the Democrats first weapon of choice. Mail-In voting was their second weapon of choice. That’s why they froze all the counting on election night, the software wasn’t giving them the desired outcome, so they resorted to having vans full of pre-filled ballots delivered at 4 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani, the President’s Attorney says the three whistle blowers have come forward and are willing to testify under oath as to what took place.

What we are beginning to see is evidence of the biggest scandal in the history of the United States; An attempted THEFT of the Presidency, and the criminal nullification of literally millions of citizen votes.

Now that you have read this story, please COVER THE COST for what your visit cost this site by clicking one or more of the ads below which generates Advertiser revenue of two to three cents per click – no purchase necessary by you — and helps offset operating costs for this web site.

When YOU read a story here, the web hosting company charges us for “data transfer / Bandwidth” to convey the material to you. Without your help by clicking an ad below, this web site would be in danger of shut down from the data transfer charges. Please click any ad below to offset the cost of bringing this news to you,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

