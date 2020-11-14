https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/don-surber-important-history-lesson/
About The Author
Related Posts
Well played, Martha McSally…
October 5, 2020
REALCLEARPOLITICS REPORT — How Google search censors conservative media… CFP stories are hidden by Google…
September 22, 2020
A ray of hope in Georgia…
November 6, 2020
Yours truly, later night, when Trump wins…
November 2, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy