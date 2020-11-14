https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-fauci-has-no-idea-the-evil-he-wrought/
About The Author
Related Posts
Thousands of military ballots yet to be counted in Georgia…
November 6, 2020
Adam Schiff caught lying…
October 20, 2020
Watch Live — Governor Hairdoo tries to convince you he’s more than Nancy’s nephew…
September 28, 2020
This is just bizarre…
October 26, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy