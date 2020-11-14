https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/exclusive-georgia-difference-president-ballots-president-trump-biden-statistically-impossible-indicating-obvious-election-fraud/

The Democrats pulled out all the stops in the 2020 election in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and More. We’ve uncovered another simply impossible result in Georgia that statistically indicates fraud.

In any Presidential election, each candidate will get a number of ballots marked President-only, and, of course, there will be some difference in the totals between candidates. However, the more unequal the totals, the less likely that the result is due to random-chance. A WIDE difference in the number of ballots marked President-only in Georgia is VERY suspicious for fraud. Fortunately, the level of suspicion can be calculated by a statistical method called a Bernoulli trial.

In any Presidential election, each candidate will get a number of ballots marked President-only, and of course there will be some difference in those two totals: but the more unequal the totals, the less likely that the result is due to random chance. A WIDE difference in the number of ballots marked President-only is VERY suspicious for fraud. The level of suspicion can be calculated by a statistical method called a Bernoulli Trial.

In the Georgia election, 800 ballots were marked only for President Trump, and 96,800 were marked only for Joe Biden.

TRENDING: SHOCKING EXCLUSIVE: WE CAUGHT THEM! Pennsylvania Results Show a Statistically Impossible Pattern Behind Biden’s Steal! WE CAUGHT THEM!

Great news on Georgia! Here’s the data on the outsize “Biden Only” ballots there, solid statistical reasons to be optimistic that Trump will prevail in a hand recount/audit. Let’s go!#ChalkTalk pic.twitter.com/nO6EJ1jyO4 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 11, 2020

We ran a Bernoulli trial on that difference.

Our results show that the odds of this difference being random is random are ONE out of 10 TO THE POWER OF 274 . That is, one chance out of a nonagintillion!!

The improbability of this should convince a judge or anyone seeking the truth to perform a real recount of all ballots in Georgia while allowing proper oversight (not one Republican per 10 tables) while including a proper review for signatures as well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

