https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/526014-federal-judge-rules-acting-dhs-secretary-unlawfully-appointed

A federal judge ruled on Saturday that acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad WolfChad WolfFederal official says voting security remains strong as polls begin to close Hillicon Valley: Officials express confidence in voting security amid early technical glitches | Unidentified robocall told millions to ‘stay home’ ahead of Election Day: report | QAnon’s danger rises with divisive election Voters line up at polls as country braces for results MORE was unlawfully appointed, thus invalidating his suspension of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

NBC News reported that Judge Nicholas Garafus ruled that “Wolf was not lawfully serving as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security under the HSA [Homeland Security Act] when he issued the Wolf Memorandum” suspending the Obama-era program.

Wolf issued a memorandum in July of this year which he said the Department would not accept new DACA requests while a review of the program was ongoing, NBC noted. The memo came after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the administration failed to give adequate justification for terminating the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolf was appointed to serve as acting director of DHS in November 2019, taking over the post from Kevin McAleenan, who had been leading Customs and Border Protection. Wolf was formally nominated to the role in August, but the Senate has yet to confirm him.

The Government Accountability Office found in August that McAleenan had not been designated in the order of succession to replace former Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen and therefore could not legally alter the order of succession at DHS.

“Based on the plain text of the operative order of succession,” Garaufis wrote according to NBC, “neither Mr. McAleenan nor, in turn, Mr. Wolf, possessed statutory authority to serve as Acting Secretary. Therefore the Wolf Memorandum was not an exercise of legal authority.”

The suit is part of an ongoing case against DHS, which originally challenged Texas’s attempt to end the program, according to NBC.

Karen Tumlin, director of the Los Angeles-based Justice Action Center, told the news outlet that the ruling means “the effort in the Wolf memo to gut the DACA program is overturned.”

She added that the ruling applies to over one million people.

“This is really a hopeful day for a lot of young people across the country,” Tumlin said.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and DHS for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

