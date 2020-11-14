https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/female-trump-supporter-gets-punched-back-head-black-lives-matter-goon-washington-dc-video/

As many as 500,000 patriots rallied in Washington DC today in support of President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans traveled to Washington DC to show support for Trump and to prevent the theft of this presidential election.

After the massive march and rally several Trump supporters were accosted and bloodied by the Black Lives Matter terrorist group.

This was allowed in our nation’s capital.

No doubt, the liberal news media will call this “clashes” as they ALWAYS do when Trump supporters are beaten bloody in the street.

As Cassandra Fairbanks reported earlier one Trump supporter walking away from the crowd at the Trump March in DC on Saturday was assaulted by a mob of Black Lives Matter thugs.

After one coward hit the man from behind and knocked him down another came up and kicked him in the face.

Another female Trump supporter was punched in the back of the head when she was walking to her vehicle after the rally.

Again, this was allowed in our nation’s capital.

A protester rushes up and punches a Trump supporter from behind as they chase her away from Black Lives Matter Plaza #DCProtests #MarchForTrump #BLM pic.twitter.com/UywPGPbO05 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 14, 2020

Here is a photo of the thug out beating women.

The face of a demon. https://t.co/aZeGxtWQWg — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) November 14, 2020

