The Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., has given way to unrest and violence from left-wing demonstrators, with video clips circulating online showing at least two different restaurants getting attacked with fireworks while patrons stand on the patio.

Video posted by NBC News reporter Shamari Stone shows a group of people crowding around several patrons, who Stone identifies as Trump supporters, at PJ Clark’s restaurant, two blocks from the White House. Moments later, someone in the crowd tosses a firework toward the restaurant, and it subsequently explodes on the patio.

BREAKING 3 Trump supporters are eating outside at a restaurant, 2 blocks from the White House. 16th & K St. A large group confronts them. Someone throws what appears to be fireworks. Moments later, police push back a crowd that wants to confront Trump supporters: @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/B8NDOTE0MJ — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 14, 2020

Daily Caller journalist Shelby Talcott reported that “everyone ran inside and workers locked the door” after the firework exploded. A different video of the scene, posted by TownHall editor Julio Rosas, shows someone from the crowd throwing a bottle at the people on the patio, as well as a firework exploding in front of a couple standing by their dinner table.

Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firework. pic.twitter.com/w96nbZaJ8F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 14, 2020

Video from a separate location – which some have identified as the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, only a block from the White House – shows a black-clad man tossing a firework toward a group of people on what appears to be the hotel’s restaurant patio. The group flees into the building after it explodes, one of the men doing so while holding an American flag.

DC: Antifa and BLM throw explosive projectiles at Trump Supporters eating dinner Trump supporters can be seen fleeing into the building for their safety There seems to be strategic attacks by Antifa on Trump Supporter occupied buildings pic.twitter.com/BxBOXnVfj3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

A video of a separate altercation from the same area shows a small group of people dressed in black shoving a different man holding an American flag before they forcibly take it from him and proceed to beat him with it.

DC: Antifa and BLM physically assault a Trump Supporter by macing him and beating him over the head with a flag pole pic.twitter.com/FG63zpe7Tl — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 15, 2020

