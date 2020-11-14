https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/former-nfl-player-burgess-owens-knocks-off-pelosi-democrat-wins-us-house-seat-utah/

Owens ran against Pelosi Democrat Ben McAdams in Utah’s fourth congressional district.

Burgess Owens is a staunch conservative.

In June 2019 Burgess Owens called on the Democrat Party for the Democrat Party to be held accountable for reparations.

American Lookout reported:

Super Bowl champion, businessman, and Utah fourth congressional district Republican candidate Burgess Owens told Breitbart News Saturday that he will fight for God, country, and families should he get elected to Congress. Owens said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Democrats want to impeach President Donald Trump because he is immune to politicians’ influence and loves his country. Owens hopes to unseat Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT), who represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans need to win roughly 20 congressional seats to retake the majority.

Congratulations Representative!

