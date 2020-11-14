https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/government-advisers-suggest-giving-corona-free-brits-permission-wristbands/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Behavioral experts advising the British government have suggested giving people who test negative for coronavirus wristbands that would allow them to travel and enter venues, while those who didn’t have the wristband would remain under lockdown.

The Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) produced a PDF report in which it praised the example of Slovakia, where 97% of people who the government wanted to test complied.

The figure was so high because health authorities told those who refused the test that they would continue to be subject to lockdown measures and curfews, while those who complied were given paper certificates allowing them to exercise their freedoms.

