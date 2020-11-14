https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/humanist-group-sues-school-district-allowing-missionaries-teach-christianity/

(CHRISTIAN NEWS) – According to the lawsuit, a class simply called “missionaries” had been held once a month at Maryetta Public School with the knowledge of the Maryetta Public School District. The class was placed on the school calendar and in email announcements.

During the session, three men sang songs and played games with the children, while teaching the students about the Bible.

The plaintiff parents state that their daughter was subjected to the classes without their foreknowledge and without the ability to opt out. The parents identify as humanists and are raising their daughter accordingly.

