https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/dare-stay-got-something-detroit-city-clerk-threatens-dog-attack-tgp-reporter-video/

“I dare you to stay there, I got something for you!”

Upon asking Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey about the most controversial election results in Michigan history, the city official threatened to sick her dogs on the intrepid TGP reporter.

Winfrey is at the center of the ongoing voter fraud controversy in Detroit and was instrumental in blocking Republican poll challengers from observing ballot counting on election night.

“Oh we doing this? Lemme go get my dogs! Hold on, I told you to get back, this is harassment!” Winfrey says on video. “I dare you to stay there, I got something for you!” Winfrey’s dogs were heard barking in the background.

Winfrey claimed she was COVID positive even though she was outside not wearing a mask.

WATCH THE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/X7Gd7ylCJYw

