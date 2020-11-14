https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-dont-need-to-be-good-at-math-i-have-beautiful-hair/
Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to think Democrats have lost the majority in the House.
“of course, the loss of the House majority is just extraordinarily upsetting to all of us.” pic.twitter.com/O3z8bCyxYJ
— Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) November 13, 2020
AOC, Sandy from the Bronx (school for remedial math) seems to think democrats have lost their House majority.
Bonus Clip