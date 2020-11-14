https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-dont-need-to-be-good-at-math-i-have-beautiful-hair/

Posted by Kane on November 14, 2020 2:35 am

AOC, Sandy from the Bronx (school for remedial math) seems to think democrats have lost their House majority.

Bonus Clip



