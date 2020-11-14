https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/14/irony-spotted-in-videos-of-antifa-outnumbered-and-being-protected-by-a-line-of-police-at-pro-trump-march-in-dc/

A massive rally of Trump supporters in Washington, DC is going on as we speak, and the day’s activities included this rendition of the National Anthem:

But as people on the scene are pointing out, an Antifa contingent is also there, and so are the police:

Better not defund those police just yet:

That’s pretty interesting:

Ironic indeed!

You can’t make this stuff up.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...