A massive rally of Trump supporters in Washington, DC is going on as we speak, and the day’s activities included this rendition of the National Anthem:

Patriotic Trump supporters sing the American national anthem in DC at the #MAGAMillionMarch. Video by @sav_says_: pic.twitter.com/bfCPArybyj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

But as people on the scene are pointing out, an Antifa contingent is also there, and so are the police:

Large group of antifa black bloc have amassed to confront participants of the #MillionMAGAMarch. Antifa are outnumbered and being protected by a line of police. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/7d3n2s7iDm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

Better not defund those police just yet:

DC: Antifa is now being protected by MPD officers in riot gear Tensions rise here in front of the US Supreme Court between Trump Supporters and Antifa Antifa is completely out numbered today here in DC pic.twitter.com/cpbQXWB1GF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

DC: Patriots and Trump Supporters chant “USA” in the face of Antifa’s small convoy in front of the US Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/cimPh6MHm5 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

That’s pretty interesting:

So the group that hates the police needs police protection. #irony — Daren Sorenson (@DarenSorenson) November 14, 2020

Antifa being protected by the police: the definition of irony. Think they’re still in favor of defunding? — Mark Garcia (@MarksGoldmine) November 14, 2020

Ironic indeed!

This has tickled my funny bone:

the defund the police crowd are protected by the police 😂 https://t.co/zrd5CKTHTJ — Ro Eric Blair (@Ronagig) November 14, 2020

One day they’ll get their wish and the police will be defunded, and nobody will protect them from the consequences of their actions. https://t.co/AWE760cy2V — RGE (Blade Devil live now on Indiegogo!) (@RageGoldenEagle) November 14, 2020

Sign says “Punch a MAGA in the face.” Which side is violent? https://t.co/rKGRhr3Sw9 — Suburban Sheepdog (@RobertKuntz) November 14, 2020

Antifa wanna defund police but then need them for safety against Trump supporters that aren’t even trying to attack anyone 😂😂🥱 @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/RZ8L2S6W4G — Manda Jo (@MJ2025) November 14, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up.

