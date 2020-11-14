https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/14/it-looks-like-the-proud-boys-might-be-taking-the-fight-to-antifa-in-dc/

As noted earlier, super-reporter Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Washington, D.C. Saturday night following the massive pro-Trump march earlier in the day. As we posted earlier, Rosas caught what looked like Antifa hassling diners and chucking a firework into the patio of a restaurant where people they assumed came from the march were having dinner.

We’d read that the Proud Boys — the fascists that the alleged anti-fascists exist to fight — were marching in D.C. earlier in the day, but now that it’s getting late, Rosas is reporting that the Proud Boys and other Trump supporters are getting into street fights with Antifa members … which we feel compelled to say is a bad thing, but after watching Antifa and Black Lives Matter harass and assault Trump supporters all day, it’s kind of cathartic.

Anyway, enjoy the chaos and thanks again to Rosas for being there:

Trump supporters/Proud Boys fighting Antifa/BLM in the streets of Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/2RXAP6nIEJ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2020

Here’s another angle:

It’s on. The Proud Boys are now brawling with Antifa in DC. pic.twitter.com/5zy7mMbVvY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 15, 2020

And yet another angle:

Proud Boys and Antifa skirmish in the streets of Washington DC and send them running. pic.twitter.com/IIqfQfVSIl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 15, 2020

And another:

Some people in DC are fighting back against antifa tonight. pic.twitter.com/aT8WPCoCPt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

It’s on. I am nearby black lives matter plaza. Maybe 100 cops in view. BLAMTIFA been attacking innocent people. https://t.co/8SzYJRPaSj — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) November 15, 2020

The punch heard around the world? — Fraud Free BoneDaddee (@jafyfe) November 15, 2020

10/10. Highly entertaining. — أل قلم (@AlQalam56387854) November 15, 2020

Put them all on some island and forget about them. — RMS (@_latergater) November 15, 2020

Well these antifa scum did attack Trump supporters all day now, haven’t they? It was only a matter of time when the other side responds. — Sotiegajle (@Mile_Panicus) November 15, 2020

Done with this crap. Antifa needs to be stopped. — Jason (@jcoutche) November 15, 2020

Quite honestly… I am ready for someone, anyone, to kick the shit out of BLM and Antifa or whichever terrorist organization is in DC. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 15, 2020

Ask for something long enough…. — The Tacos and Jihad Podcast (@TacosJihad) November 15, 2020

Welp, let the games begin. — PRESIDENT ELECT KID KREO (@DJKIDKREO) November 15, 2020

Put this straight into my veins — ___ (@VinnMichael) November 15, 2020

These are mostly peaceful group therapy sessions. — findadam (@findadam) November 15, 2020

