DC Police blocked off BLM again so Trump supporters couldn’t get through and were made to go through BLM group which then attacked them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/tS7YTEe51X
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020
Assaulting older Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/Vy3rovwRVN
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) November 14, 2020
We cannot co-exist with these lunatics. pic.twitter.com/IyetnbOWue
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 15, 2020
Where are the Proud Boys or any group of protectors at this point? pic.twitter.com/r0ZUPkL4mN
— CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) November 14, 2020