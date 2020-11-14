https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-violently-attack-trump-supporters-in-nations-capital-following-maga-march

Left-wing extremists identified by journalists as being Black Lives Matter and antifa violently attacked Trump supporters who were in Washington, D.C., on Saturday at a rally showing their support for President Donald Trump.

Videos posted online showed Trump supporters being sucker punched, kicked, shoved, and having their property stolen from them.

Journalist Andy Ngo wrote: “Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground.”

Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground. Video by @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/cf7bnkpsCf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Ngo tweeted another video showing additional context surrounding the incident, writing: “BLM-antifa thugs are running around and beating people on the streets in DC.” In the video, the man wearing the orange-striped jacket appears to have shoved another man to the ground. In the scuffle that followed, he was surrounded and eventually knocked in the side of the head, causing him to fall to the street, after which his cell phone looks to have been taken.

BLM-antifa thugs are running around and beating people on the streets in DC. Video by @VenturaReport: pic.twitter.com/GzV5HRN3So — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

Journalist Kalen D’Almeida shared a video on Twitter, writing: “I was spat upon, nearly tazed, and kicked by the same group of aggressive individuals that beat a man down early.”

I was spat upon, nearly tazed, and kicked by the same group of aggressive individuals that beat a man down early. pic.twitter.com/n6gzwhfXs3 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) November 14, 2020

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong shared a video on Twitter, writing: “Black Lives Matter militants assault Trump supporters.”

Black Lives Matter militants assault Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/WcF8epYxdf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 14, 2020

Other videos posted to social media purported to show a Trump supporter who was shoved to the ground and had a liquid thrown on him.

a #Trump supporter is pushed to the ground and robbed while not being allowed to walk out of #BlackLivesMatterPlaza as antifa and #BlackLivesMatter surround him. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/1xyGoXoz6b — eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020

Man wearing Trump shirt assaulted in BLM Plaza pic.twitter.com/JkL0HTWixf — Matthew Miller (@mattmiller757) November 14, 2020

