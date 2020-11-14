https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lin-wood-files-lawsuit-challenging-georgia-secretary-of-state/

I filed a lawsuit today in federal court in Atlanta to establish that the March 6, 2020 Consent Agreement by the GA Secretary of State rendered UNLAWFUL the 11/3 GA general election. I am right under established law. https://t.co/3FBMWlPDmC — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 13, 2020

Biden & his criminal cronies are not going to sleep well tonight. Well, Biden might because he probably forgot the name Scytl. His co-conspirators know name well. They also know the name Paragon, company which purchased Scytl in 10/20. Every will be revealed.#FightBack https://t.co/AxYVSqjaIs — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 14, 2020

John Podesta

Donna Brazille

Smartmatic

and

Georgia Soros. Who would have thought it? Lesson learned in 2016 after computer scheme fell short. They added ballots by mail. Didn’t work in 2016. Won’t work in 2020. Did work in 2018 midterms. @realDonaldTrump not on ballot. https://t.co/3yNki3yf20 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 14, 2020

