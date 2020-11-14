https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/lin-wood-files-lawsuit-challenging-georgias-secretary-states-dark-unconstitutional-agreement-hillary-attorney-marc-elias/

The country is just being introduced to Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. We are also beginning to uncover the corrupt actions he has taken to steal the 2020 election for the Democrats. Soon the whole country will know him and his actions.

On March 6, 2020 the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, signed off on a secret legal agreement with the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to alter absentee ballot procedures in Georgia. The Democrats’ attorney for this secret deal was Marc Elias from Perkins Coie, the consigliere of Hillary Clinton who has been busy managing other secretive Democratic election operations all across the country. (In Appendix A of Lin Wood filing yesterday is a copy of the agreement – See below.)

Attorney L. Lin Wood, Jr. who is a resident and legal voter of the state of Georgia, filed a legal complaint yesterday against not only Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, but also against the members of the Secretary of State’s State Board of Elections for getting into this agreement.

Wood tweeted about his lawsuit yesterday against the Georgia Secretary of State and Election Board based on their unconstitutional actions in the election:

I filed a lawsuit today in federal court in Atlanta to establish that the March 6, 2020 Consent Agreement by the GA Secretary of State rendered UNLAWFUL the 11/3 GA general election. I am right under established law. https://t.co/3FBMWlPDmC — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 13, 2020

The lawsuit filed by Wood argues that the Secretary of State and the Election Board changed the manner in which absentee ballots were counted which they had no right to sign.

The right to change election processes lies with the legislature and not the Secretary of State or the Judiciary:

Wood argues in his lawsuit that given that Raffensperger had no legal authority to sign this legal document, Wood is asking of the Court, in his Prayer For Relief, the following:

(a) That, as a result of Defendants’ violations of the United States Constitution and violations of other federal and state election laws, this Court should enter an order, declaration, and/or injunction that prohibits Defendants from certifying the results of the 2020 general election in Georgia on a statewide basis;

(b) Alternatively, that, as a result of Defendants’ violations of the United States Constitution and violations of other federal and state election laws, this Court should enter an order, declaration, and/or injunction prohibiting Defendants from certifying the results of the General Elections which include the tabulation of defective absentee ballots, regardless of whether said ballots were cured;

(c) Alternatively, that, as a result of Defendants’ violations of the United States Constitution and violations of other federal and state election laws, this Court should enter an order, declaration, and/or injunction that the results of the 2020 general election in Georgia are defective as a result of the above-described constitutional violations, and that Defendants are required to cure said deficiencies in a manner described in the Litigation Settlement; and

(d) Any and other such further relief that this Court or the Finder of Fact deems equitable and just.

President Trump tweeted about this agreement this morning:

….What are they trying to hide. They know, and so does everyone else. EXPOSE THE CRIME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Raffensperger is now running a bogus recount where signatures are not being challenged:

It’s clear that Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger signed an agreement which permitted the state of Georgia to have its election tampered with which would swing the election to the Democrats. This corrupt deal with Hillary’s attorney Elias is now being uncovered. It never should have been signed in the first place.



