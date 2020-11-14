https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/lockdown-thee-not-california-governor-attends-swanky-dinner-party/

(FEDERALIST PAPERS) – Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is now saying he made a mistake by attending a Nov. 6 birthday party in Napa that appears to have violated state COVID-19 rules.

The about-face came after aides initially defended the governor, who has imposed aggressive lockdowns around the state and recently castigated state residents for not following the rules.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, went to a restaurant for a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, one of the governor’s political advisers.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

