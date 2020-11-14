https://notthebee.com/article/lol-watch-this-clip-aoc-thinks-dems-lost-their-majority-in-the-house-of-representatives

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the House of Representatives, lamented during a zoom interview about the Democrat Party losing their majority in the House of Representatives.

As you, I, and everyone else on the planet know, the Dems have not lost their majority in the House of Representatives.

Of course, that is an extraordinarily huge thing to be mistaken about.

Also, math is hard you guys.

