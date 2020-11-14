https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/14/look-at-the-pics-politicos-estimate-about-how-many-trump-supporters-are-in-dc-seems-a-little-off/

We haven’t heard any official count as of yet, but there are clearly a massive amount of participants in the pro-Trump march in Washington, DC today:

But Mollie Hemingway knows the mainstream media all too well:

Forget “thousands”…

Yep, that’s the number Politico used for this story:

Nobody will accuse Politico of trying to artificially inflate the size of the crowd in DC today:

We’re not crowd estimate experts, but there definitely seems to be more than “hundreds” there.

***

Related:

Irony spotted in videos of Antifa ‘outnumbered and being protected by a line of police’ at pro-Trump march in DC

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...