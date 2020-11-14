https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/14/look-at-the-pics-politicos-estimate-about-how-many-trump-supporters-are-in-dc-seems-a-little-off/

We haven’t heard any official count as of yet, but there are clearly a massive amount of participants in the pro-Trump march in Washington, DC today:

AMAZING! Can hear you all from the West Wing Colonnade. A beautiful day in Washington, D.C. THANK YOU, PATRIOTS!! #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/RJJ8bvYlfr — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 14, 2020

But Mollie Hemingway knows the mainstream media all too well:

As crowd realizes how massive rally is jokes start flying about how media will claim that there are a few thousand people here. pic.twitter.com/Bt95Qv2mLJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 14, 2020

Forget “thousands”…

politico said “hundreds” — Mike McIntyre (@mcintyremike) November 14, 2020

Yep, that’s the number Politico used for this story:

A week after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, hundreds of Trump loyalists converged on the nation’s capital to protest the election results and falsely assert the vote was stolen https://t.co/oLawPageQy — POLITICO (@politico) November 14, 2020

Nobody will accuse Politico of trying to artificially inflate the size of the crowd in DC today:

Hundreds 🤣🤣 Look at the pics you idiots – 100s of THOUSANDS. https://t.co/xXmJSBdtFg — El President-Elect (@SRAMFSAES) November 14, 2020

I don’t understand. Does “hundreds” mean the same thing as “million?” https://t.co/8TfNAREgja — moduscheetotus (@moduscheetotus) November 14, 2020

Proof positive that liberals cannot count. It Is the reason we’re so concerned about the election results and integrity. https://t.co/051ktNzyOd — SBG (@stkbullgod) November 14, 2020

Hundreds my butt. THOUSANDS!!! — Paula Watson (@alfwats09) November 14, 2020

Hundreds ? I know media isn’t know for its math skills but at min thousands..if not hundreds of thousands https://t.co/YMEeCSnlvE — Pakky (@TPakk10) November 14, 2020

“hundreds” … and they wonder why we demand an audited recount? https://t.co/Ja0HwgyHGS — Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) November 14, 2020

This is far more than “hundreds”https://t.co/lmGK6HpOJv — DickchibblesXXX (@DickchibblesX) November 14, 2020

We’re not crowd estimate experts, but there definitely seems to be more than “hundreds” there.

