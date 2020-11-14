https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lori-lightfoot-defends-biden-parties/

Posted by Kane on November 14, 2020 7:59 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Chicago Mayor Criticizes Weddings and Funerals But Defends Biden Parties

Lightfoot expressed dismay that people are “still” meeting in private spaces but defended her choice to appear without a mask at a giant gathering of Joe Biden supporters. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving is cancelled in Chicago.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...