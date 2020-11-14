https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lori-lightfoot-defends-biden-parties/
Chicago Mayor Criticizes Weddings and Funerals But Defends Biden Parties
Lightfoot expressed dismay that people are “still” meeting in private spaces but defended her choice to appear without a mask at a giant gathering of Joe Biden supporters. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving is cancelled in Chicago.
.@chicagosmayor expressed dismay that people are “still” meeting in private spaces but defended her choice to appear without a mask at a giant gathering of Joe Biden supporters.https://t.co/TsuA05EA4a pic.twitter.com/qNnI1v3YOg
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 13, 2020