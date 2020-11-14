https://thehill.com/homenews/media/525969-lou-dobbs-casts-election-results-as-effort-to-deny-trump-what-is-rightfully

Fox Business host Lou DobbsLouis (Lou) Carl DobbsThe Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Trump surrogate on election legal challenges: ‘Hopefully Amy Coney Barrett will come through’ Graham dismisses criticism from Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs MORE on Friday vehemently defended President Trump’s claims that he isn’t receiving a chance at a fair election, calling it “outrageous.”

Dobbs, a vocal Trump supporter, urged Republicans to defend the president during an interview with Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesHouse GOP proposed rules change sparks concern The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump battles ballots; vaccine news boosts markets Devin Nunes fends off Democratic opponent in California MORE (R-Calif.), another ardent Trump ally.

“The president doesn’t want a statue erected to him,” Dobbs said. “What he wants is a free and fair election and honest results and it’s been denied to him.”

As Nunes stressed that the election shouldn’t be called for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: New York won’t receive COVID-19 vaccine immediately Biden considering Yellen as possible Treasury secretary: report Obama hits Trump for refusing to concede, says there’s ‘no legal basis’ for challenges MORE, blaming the media for pushing what he described as a false narrative, Dobbs interrupted.

“What are you doing? What is the party doing to make certain it isn’t called?” he asked the GOP lawmaker. “I see so little animation in the Republican Party on this. It’s as if it’s just another day at the store. And when, in fact, I believe the fate of the republic hangs in the balance here. Don’t you?”

Nunes argued that Republicans are trying to get their message across but are being censored by the mainstream news outlets and social media sites like Facebook, calling for the use of alternative apps like Parler and Rumble instead.

Dobbs then attacked what he called “radical” Democrats, accusing them of intimidating Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughConservative justices help save Obamacare — for now Will the Supreme Court take ObamaCare off life-support? Pavlich: Hollow calls for unity MORE and “millions of Americans with their violence, their antifa, their Black Lives Matter.”

“This is an effort to intimidate,” Dobbs concluded. “This is an attempt to take over the country and deny this president what is rightfully his, a second term.”

Dobbs’s comments come as Trump and his campaign have launched efforts to challenge the election outcome in various states, including Georgia, where a recount is underway.

Trump has not conceded the presidential race while his campaign has faced a series of setbacks in court recently as it attempts to challenge the election results.

