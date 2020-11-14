http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_EwCsKCHQys/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the margins in the 2020 presidential race rebut the notion that 2016 Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost due to sexism.

Maher said, “Again, we all know the pollsters were wrong. We thought it was going to be a much bigger victory. He won by slightly — in other words, the country looked at Trump for four years and he won by that much more than Hillary. First of all, doesn’t that say maybe we’re not as sexist as we thought? I mean, it really doesn’t seem to be that oh, Hillary was a woman, we wouldn’t vote for her. They voted for Biden by this much more after Trump f*cked up for that long.”

