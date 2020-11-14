https://spacenews.com/marine-corps-stands-up-space-unit-at-offutt-air-force-base/

Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy (left) is commanding general of Marine Forces Cyberspace Command and Marine Corps Force Space Command. Credit: USMC

WASHINGTON — The United States Marine Corps activated a new unit called Marine Corps Forces Space Command as a subordinate organization to U.S. Space Command, the service announced Nov. 13.

Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy will be dual-hatted as the commander of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and Marine Corps Forces Space Command.

The new space organization is located at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Marine Corps Force Cyberspace Command is headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland. “The two units will remain separate and distinct commands,” a Marine spokesman said, although they will be run by a single commander.

“Space and cyber are critical capabilities in the information environment that, when brought together, can provide a competitive advantage,” Glavy said in a statement.

Marine Corps Forces Space Command will rely on space experts who previously supported Marine Corps Forces Strategic Command under U.S. Strategic Command. U.S. STRATCOM’s space functions were moved to U.S. Space Command when the space unified combatant command was established Aug. 29, 2019.

Glavy reports to the commander of U.S. Space Command Gen. James Dickinson.

The U.S. Space Force and the Army are the primary providers of forces to the space combatant command. But as the command grows, there will be more Navy and Marine Corps members also supporting U.S. Space Command.