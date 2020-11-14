http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Zuqw1LCbVy8/

As Twitter increases it’s fact-checking and labeling of posts across its platform, some users have begun mocking the site via parody posts examples. The fake tweets are part of a growing backlash against Twitter censorship that impacts not only President Donald Trump, but the broader conservative movement.

Breitbart News recently reported that Twitter stated this week that it put labels on 300,000 user posts from October 27 to November 11 for violating rules related to election misinformation. Twitter also implemented a retweet feature that required users to add their own comments before retweeting a post on the platform.

Between election day and Friday of this week, Twitter labeled around 34 percent of President Trump’s tweets and retweets as “disputed.” Breitbart News has reported extensively on this, noting recently that 25 of President Trump’s posts across Twitter and Facebook were labeled or disputed within 24 hours.

Users were quick to ridicule Twitter by creating fake screenshots of fake fact-checks, implying that Twitter was being overly harsh in its labeling and questioning things that were clearly true.

In one popular example, the platform fact checks Jesus Christ:

In another example making the rounds, Twitter fact checks a Trojan questioning the Greeks’ gift of a wooden horse:

Breitbart News has compiled some of the best examples of Twitter fact check memes below. Due to the platform’s current embed settings, click on each tweet to view the images on the platform.

Omg these tweet disclaimers are amazing ahahahaha pic.twitter.com/XjcsJnRxkY — Brandon Orselli (@brandonorselli) November 13, 2020

These are cracking me up. Are there more of these? pic.twitter.com/Oq3BeDHw3P — President-Elect Sir Lord TW (@teedubya) November 12, 2020

One user even memed a real tweet from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey:

Read more about Twitter’s censorship efforts in recent weeks at Breitbart News here.

