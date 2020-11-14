https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/11/georgia-dem-senate-candidates-mentor-there-will-be-daniel-greenfield/

Raphael Warnock, the Democrat Senate pick for Georgia, pushed antisemitic attacks on Israel, defended Jeremiah Wright’s hatred, worked at a church that held a celebration for Fidel Castro, was accused of running over his ex-wife’s foot, and was arrested for interfering with a child abuse investigation.

But back to the racism.

While Warnock defended Jeremiah Wright, Obama’s mentor and a fan of Louis Farrakhan, who spewed vile racist and antisemitic remarks, along with his more infamous, “God Damn America” rant, he’s also been influenced by a variety of racist figures.

Including the extremely racist father of black liberation theology.

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock has praised his religious mentor, Dr. James Hal Cone, as a “poignant and powerful voice” of high “spiritual magnitude.” Cone, however, was a controversial theologian who argued that white Christians are “satanic” and advocated for the “destruction of everything white” in society. Warnock has described Cone, who served as his academic adviser at the Union Theological Seminary, as his “mentor.” “There will be no peace in America until white people begin to hate their whiteness, asking from the depths of their being: ‘How can we become black?'” Cone wrote. Warnock cited the work over a dozen times in the chapters and footnotes of his own 2013 book The Divided Mind of the Black Church. One of Cone’s central arguments is that whites worship a false “white God” and follow an anti-Christian “white theology.” In reality, he wrote, “God is black” and “has nothing to do with the God worshiped in white churches.” “The white God is an idol created by racists, and we blacks must perform the iconoclastic task of smashing false idols,” wrote Cone. “White religionists are not capable of perceiving the blackness of God, because their satanic whiteness is a denial of the very essence of divinity.” The book argued that the purpose of black theology is the “destruction of everything white.”

And then there are the overt calls for terrorism.

“With the assurance that God is on our side, we can begin to make ready for the inevitable—the decisive encounter between white and black existence. White appeals to ‘wait and talk it over’ are irrelevant when children are dying and men and women are being tortured,” he wrote. “We will not let whitey cool this one with his pious love ethic but will seek to enhance our hostility, bringing it to its full manifestation.” In another part of the book, he wrote: “We have reached our limit of tolerance, and if it means death with dignity, or life with humiliation, we choose the former. And if that is the choice, we will take out some honkies with us.”

There’s more about Cone’s insane level of bigotry in this American Thinker piece by Kyle Anne Shiver.

Cone is writing of “negro hatred of white people” not being in the least “pathological,” but a “healthy human reaction to oppression, insult, and terror.” “To be Christian is to be one of those whom God has chosen. God has chosen black people!” “If God is white, kill God.”

This is the ugly hate lurking behind the Democrats.

